UC Berkeley's Stephen Small and the representation of slavery in contemporary heritage tourism

What inspired you to write In the Shadows of the Big House Twenty-First-Century Antebellum Slave Cabins and Heritage Tourism in Louisiana, and what led you to focus on the three plantation sites—Oakland Plantation, Magnolia Plantation Complex, and Melrose Plantation—for your study?

I first began researching museums as racialized institutions at the start of the 1990s when I worked as a guest curator in a gallery on trans-Atlantic slavery at the Merseyside Maritime Museum in Liverpool. The Transatlantic Slavery Gallery opened in 1994 and in 2007 it was expanded to become the International Slavery Museum, which has been expanded and still exists. There was controversy and disagreement over the scope of the exhibit on slavery, over whether it should look at legacies of slavery and imperialism, and especially on how Black women would be represented and by whom. Many white people asked why have a gallery on slavery at all, after all, they alleged, the British brought civilization to Africa, abolished the slave trade and forced other nations to do the same. Black people vehemently disagreed. It was clear to me that museums were important sites of contestation over who tells history, and who had the authority, resources and power to do so.

I relocated to the United States in 1995 and began empirical research at heritage tourist venues in Georgia. This led to a co-authored project with Jennifer L. Eichstedt in which we visited more than 120 heritage sites, all in what were the original structures of plantations, in Louisiana, Georgia, and Virginia. In that book--Representations of Slavery. Race and Ideology in South Plantation Museums, published by Smithsonian Institution Press in 2002--we focused mainly on the mansions in which elite white master-enslavers (a phrase I prefer to ‘slave-master’) and their families lived (the so-called big houses). We also noticed that many of these heritage sites had the remnants of slave cabins – about one third of the sites – which were typically unaddressed at the heritage sites at that time. I determined to do a book about these cabins. I began by asking the question – ‘What does tourism at these heritage sites look like if you put Black people first?’ After all, Black people, enslaved and legally free, were the majority residents at all these plantations.

Beginning in 2007, I spent several months traveling from Louisiana to Florida, and Georgia to Maryland identifying where slave cabins were located at a wide range of public and private heritage sites. This included Nottoway Plantation, Oak Alley, and Laura Plantation on the River Road (between New Orleans and Baton Rouge) in Louisiana, Springfield Plantation in Mississippi, Kingsley Plantation and “The Last Slave Cabin” in Florida, Br’er Rabbit Museum and Archibald Smith Plantation House in Georgia, Boone Hall and the Aiken-Rhett House in South Carolina, Horton Grove and Latta Plantations in North Carolina, the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Virginia and Hampton National Historic Site in Maryland. I even visited the so-called Uncle Tom’s Cabin (Josiah Henson Cabin) in Maryland.

I decided to focus on Natchitoches, Louisiana, because of the concentration of original slave cabins and other spaces in which the enslaved slept or lived at prominent tourism sites, the key role that the cabins played in heritage tourism at the three major heritage sites, and because it was clear to me that Louisiana, especially areas outside New Orleans, was relatively neglected in the literature on slavery and its legacies as compared with other regions in the South. Natchitoches is both a city and a parish, and it is a fascinating place. I was also gripped by the fact that significant numbers of legally free people of color across Louisiana themselves owned enslaved people and that Natchitoches was home to one of the most significant group of owners – the so-called Cane River Creoles. I felt strongly that a more comprehensive understanding of the legacies of slavery had to engage with a wide geographical terrain, and with the apparently puzzling issue of people of color owning enslaved black people.

The three heritage sites I researched in Natchitoches are Oakland Plantation, Magnolia Plantation and Melrose Plantation.