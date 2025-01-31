Leon Litwack honored with new speaker series

Amy Lippert, a graduate student instructor for Litwack, noted that the professor saved the prized spot in his home — a domed alcove with an expansive view of the San Francisco Bay — for the books his students published.



“Those were his treasures: all the intellectual gifts that they brought into the world, with Leon as the midwife,” said Lippert, who described the professor as a hero, mentor, and friend. “So many of those authors would testify that were it not for Leon, there wouldn’t have been a book — or certainly not the same book.”



“The pages of history are littered with wildly talented individuals who were also colossally flawed in various ways,” continued Lippert. “Leon was exceptional because, while he practiced his craft at a very high level, he was also a wonderful human being who actually practiced what he preached. He wanted to know what his students really thought. He would earnestly consult you about the reading list for a class and which song we should play before he walked on stage.”



“I miss him like hell, and I always will,” said Lippert.



Litwack’s admirers recalled his strong sense of humor, remarkable storytelling ability, rip-roaring laugh, strategic use of profanity, and genuine interest in those around him. His deep well of empathy strengthened his resolve to set the record straight through oral and written arguments. He would stay up into the early morning before class, reworking a lecture he had delivered dozens of times. After delivering his new version, he would eagerly ask his graduate seminar for feedback.



“He taught me that being a historian meant being a teacher as well as a research scholar,” said James Grossman, the American Historical Association’s executive director and a graduate student of Litwack’s. “To Professor Litwack, there was no such thing as a public intellectual. All of us were taught that we can and should communicate with a wide variety of people.”



“He also emphasized,” continued Grossman, “that our goal as historians is to communicate how other people understood their time and place and why that matters in terms of historical development. Historians listen to our sources; we don't put our theories into their minds. We listen to voices, and we listen to silences.”



Litwack loudly defended the right to dissent, arguing that few people have cared more deeply about the United States than its most vocal critics. He wanted to see the country realize its frequently extolled values of freedom, prosperity, and equality. In his view, historical analysis could help close the gap between aspiration and reality by revealing why current social inequities exist.



“History teaches, after all, that it is not the rebels, the iconoclasts, the curious, the dissidents who endanger a democratic society,” Litwack said in a 2001 interview, “but rather the accepting, the unthinking, the unquestioning, the docile, the obedient, the silent, and the indifferent.”