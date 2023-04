Echoing other campus units, the department’s top priority is graduate student support, including recruitment packages and summer research positions. Loveman would also like to broaden the pipeline into demography by exposing more undergraduates to the field through applied research opportunities that connect to other majors.



“Having students from different backgrounds really changes the conversations we're having in critically important ways,” Loveman said.



Another departmental priority is recruiting high-quality international students, who are often advanced in their careers. Some even go on to lead their respective countries’ census efforts. As a result, the small-but-mighty demography department has an influence that stretches around the globe. Yet, since international students cannot benefit from federal grants meant for U.S. citizens, the department finds it increasingly challenging to recruit top prospects.



“The caliber and quality of international applicants are phenomenal,” Loveman said. “Many of them have very compelling stories and are doing really important work. It's such a lost opportunity for us not to be able to bring them here to enrich our intellectual community.”