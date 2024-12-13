Psychology researchers awarded $4.5 million grant for bipolar disorder study

Several studies at UC Berkeley’s Psychology Department have emerged that promise to reshape our understanding and treatment of bipolar disorder. From securing a $4.5 million grant to launching a diet-focused study, UC Berkeley psychology researchers are determined to improve the lives of those suffering from this complex disorder.

A UC Berkeley study is examining how disrupting the body’s natural day-night cycles, called circadian rhythms, affect brain chemicals such as dopamine in people with bipolar disorder. The research recently received a $4.5 million Discovery Grant for Research in Bipolar Disorder from BD² (Breakthrough Discoveries for Thriving with Bipolar Disorder), a program designed to advance scientific understanding of bipolar disorder.

The grant supports efforts from a collaborative research team, led by principal investigator Berkeley Psychology and Neuroscience Professor Lance Kriegsfeld, to investigate the connection between circadian disruption, reward system disturbances and bipolar disorder. Kriegsfeld will work with Berkeley Psychology Professor Sheri Johnson and Psychology and Neuroscience Professor Linda Wilbrecht as co-investigators on the team.

“We hope to identify targets for biological and psychological intervention as early in the course of the disorder as possible,” said Kriegsfeld. “This grant allows us to pursue work that could guide future treatments aimed at improving circadian function in people with bipolar disorder.”

Kriegsfeld explained that when the brain’s circadian system is disrupted, it can lead to elevated nighttime levels of dopamine, a brain chemical that affects mood and motivation. This nighttime elevation can make people with bipolar disorder more likely to experience a manic episode. With funding from the grant, the researchers will use advanced brain imaging tools, like fMRI, quantitative iron mapping and real-time recording of dopamine release to study how bipolar disorder affects the brain.

The $4.5 million dollar grant supports a broad team working together on the project from multiple research sites, including Swinburne University, University College London and UC Berkeley. The grant will enable them to examine roles of the circadian and reward systems in bipolar disorder from animal models to human participants comprehensively.

“The team and I are delighted to be part of the BD² community and to be able to work on what we believe to be an extremely important question,” said Kriegsfeld. “The support from the foundation allows us to do research that we’re passionate about.”

Complementing this work is the CALM Program, which stands for the Cal Mania Program, an initiative at UC Berkeley similarly dedicated to improving the lives of people with bipolar disorder. Its current Healthy Lifestyles for Bipolar Disorder study, supported by a $3.6 million dollar grant from Wellcome Trust, is the largest study ever conducted on how diet impacts quality of life for those with bipolar disorder.

Berkeley Psychology Professor Sheri Johnson, who is the director of the CALM Program, is a co-PI on the same BD² grant as Lance Kriegsfeld. The grant supports their efforts to explore factors that influence bipolar disorder. Johnson hopes the results from the study can guide “people worldwide on how to use diet to improve their stability above and beyond what medications offer and help improve quality of life.”

The study will compare the Mediterranean diet, which emphasizes plant-based foods and healthy fats, with time-restricted eating, which limits food intake to a 10-hour window, to determine their impact on bipolar symptoms. Time-restricted eating has been shown to influence circadian rhythms, which in turn shape the quality of sleep.

Johnson hopes that strengthening day-night rhythms can help improve sleep. More broadly, both diets have been found to improve physical health.

“Bipolar disorder often comes along with a set of physical health concerns, and if we don’t address those, they can lead to worse outcomes,” said Johnson. “By improving diets, we hope to improve mood, stability and overall quality of life.”

Participants in the study will log their food intake over an eight-week period, while researchers monitor the effects of dietary changes on circadian rhythms and manic symptoms. Follow-ups over the course of a year will assess the sustainability and long-term benefits of these interventions.

The study is currently seeking participants willing to try one of the two dietary interventions and share their experiences through assessments and surveys. Those interested in participating in either study can visit the CALM Program’s website to learn more.

While the studies differ in focus, they both aim to provide novel insights, resources and support to individuals with bipolar disorder. Data, methods and resources from these studies will contribute to the development of innovative interventions within the broader bipolar disorder research community, advancing the understanding and treatment of the condition worldwide.