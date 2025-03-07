How an infectious disease researcher stays grounded during uncertain times

Russell Vance is an immunology professor, infectious disease researcher, and the director of UC Berkeley’s Cancer Research Laboratory. By studying the immune system’s response to bacteria that cause tuberculosis and dysentery, Vance hopes to apply those insights into other areas affecting public health, such as cancer.
Vance spoke with UC Berkeley writer Alexander Rony as the federal government was freezing and eliminating many disease research and treatment programs. Vance addressed the ramifications of these changes as well as his hopes for major public health breakthroughs through basic research.