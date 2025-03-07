How an infectious disease researcher stays grounded during uncertain times

Before COVID, tuberculosis was the biggest infectious disease killer of humans. After COVID, that's still true.



One of the interesting things about tuberculosis is that not everyone infected with the bacteria will come down with the disease. One of the reasons that has emerged to explain why some people are more susceptible than others is that the people who come down with the disease are making an inappropriate immune response. Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection, but it seems some people make an immune response that would be useful if you were fighting off a virus. We're trying to figure out why some people make the wrong kind of response and why that wrong response is actually detrimental. We're trying to figure out interventions that could allow people to make the right kind of response.



This kind of divergent response is true not just of bacterial infections like tuberculosis, but many bacterial infections. It may be broadly relevant in the context of cancer, because the wrong kind of immune response might prevent you from eliminating a tumor.