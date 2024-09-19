The biological sciences have a new leader in Richard Harland. Read his first interview as dean.

On September 18, the Division of Biological Sciences announced that Richard Harland would be its new dean following Michael Botchan’s well-deserved retirement. Harland is a professor of molecular and cell biology and the senior associate dean during Botchan’s deanship. Harland previously served two stints as chair of the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology and head of the Division of Genetics, Genomics, Evolution, and Development.
Four decades after arriving at UC Berkeley as a new faculty member, Harland remains fascinated by embryos, evolution, and early developmental biology. There is, of course, a lot of fascinating research at UC Berkeley to keep his interest!
In his first public interview as dean, Harland explained why he came to Berkeley, what it takes to enable top-tier research, how the division serves the state, and what pulled him away from his beloved lab to take on a leadership role.
What drew you to your area of developmental molecular biology?
When I was an undergraduate, I took courses with two amazing developmental biologists. Peter Lawrence worked on developmental genetics with flies. The other was John Gurdon, who won the Nobel Prize for showing how cells can be reprogrammed from a differentiated state back to the naive state.
They both had extraordinarily clear and experiment-based lecturing styles. Rather than trying to load us up with facts, they taught us how all the experiments were done, and this just fascinated me. So I decided to go into the field of developmental biology.
In fact, it was even better than I thought because I found that I loved doing experiments — being in the lab, hanging around smart people, and learning from them. Initially, when I joined the lab, I thought I would be working 9-to-5, but instead I spent long days there because it was so much fun.
I have always loved looking at embryos and how their genes are expressed. It is extraordinarily beautiful to see how that single egg cleaves and generates an embryo. That has continued to captivate me.
I did my thesis on DNA replication control, then went on to a postdoc position in Seattle and continued working with frogs and frog eggs. The recombinant DNA revolution made so many things possible. We could do so much to analyze where genes are expressed, and how their protein products work, but now with CRISPR, one can do all kinds of experiments that one would never have dreamed of to find out how early development works. It's been a real privilege to be involved in that field.
You have served as division head, department chair, senior associate dean, and now dean. What is your approach to leadership?
My role model is Max Perutz, who was the director of the Medical Research Council Lab at Cambridge, where I did my Ph.D. The lab is famous — it was often called a Nobel factory. His formula for success was to hire good people, give them what they need to do their best work, provide an environment where they will interact, and let them get on with it.
My approach has been one of consensus building. I like to have people raise their ideas and discuss them. I don't like to impose. One of the best compliments I had as chair was that I have a light touch. That fits very well with the Berkeley ethos of shared governance. We have terrific faculty and excellent staff; as long as people are working towards some common good, things work out pretty well.