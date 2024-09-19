The biological sciences have a new leader in Richard Harland. Read his first interview as dean.

When I was an undergraduate, I took courses with two amazing developmental biologists. Peter Lawrence worked on developmental genetics with flies. The other was John Gurdon, who won the Nobel Prize for showing how cells can be reprogrammed from a differentiated state back to the naive state.



They both had extraordinarily clear and experiment-based lecturing styles. Rather than trying to load us up with facts, they taught us how all the experiments were done, and this just fascinated me. So I decided to go into the field of developmental biology.



In fact, it was even better than I thought because I found that I loved doing experiments — being in the lab, hanging around smart people, and learning from them. Initially, when I joined the lab, I thought I would be working 9-to-5, but instead I spent long days there because it was so much fun.



I have always loved looking at embryos and how their genes are expressed. It is extraordinarily beautiful to see how that single egg cleaves and generates an embryo. That has continued to captivate me.



I did my thesis on DNA replication control, then went on to a postdoc position in Seattle and continued working with frogs and frog eggs. The recombinant DNA revolution made so many things possible. We could do so much to analyze where genes are expressed, and how their protein products work, but now with CRISPR, one can do all kinds of experiments that one would never have dreamed of to find out how early development works. It's been a real privilege to be involved in that field.