These Berkeley researchers may stop the next pandemic — if we let them

Moving labs can be a stressful time for any researcher. For integrative biology professor Cara Brook, her July arrival at UC Berkeley was complicated by the sudden loss of nearly half a million dollars in federal funding.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) eliminated a portion of her innovative research award and two supplements that funded students from low-income backgrounds. The U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) abrupt dissolution cut two more projects run by Brook’s collaborators: a project around farmed insect protein for human nutrition and a desperately needed national HIV prevalence study.