Nudges aren’t always good for society, economics study finds

Many scholars have assumed nudges — a small push that encourages better choices — are always good for society. But UC Berkeley Economics professor Dmitry Taubinsky says it’s not that simple. Instead, policies that create nudges to influence behavior should be tested with data and careful thinking to make sure they actually help.

Professor Taubinsky's paper, “When do nudges increase welfare?”, which was published in the American Economic Review, challenges the idea that nudges always have positive effects in influencing consumer and societal behavior. He developed a simple economic model that helps policymakers and scholars determine when a nudge truly benefits society by examining cases where nudges may influence the “wrong people.”

For example, some nudges such as labels on soda cans are intended to help heavy soda drinkers reduce their consumption of sugary drinks. However, heavy consumers may not pay attention to these nutritional labels — which is precisely how they became heavy consumers. Instead, moderate consumers who do pay attention to them may feel guilty and stop drinking sugary drinks altogether, even though drinking them in moderation isn’t harmful.

“Standard economic analysis would then lead us to conclude that despite lowering sugary drinks consumption, this label is actually bad for society because it ends up influencing exactly the wrong people,” Professor Taubinsky said. “It's what economists call ‘bad targeting’.”

A nudge works well if it reaches the intended audience without influencing those who are already making good choices,Taubinsky said. He emphasizes that scholars and policymakers should account for ineffective nudges affecting the “wrong audience.”

“I like to use data and rigorous economic logic to figure out if something is actually good for society — not just assume it,” Professor Taubinsky said. “These are the standards for analysis that we employ for taxes and other economic policies, so why not nudges?”

Taubinsky suggests a different approach to avoid nudges affecting the “wrong people.” An “optimal tax,” like a 1-cent-per-ounce soda tax, affects everyone equally, rather than depending on how people respond to labels.

However, taxes are general, he adds, discourages everyone roughly in the same way. Ideally, if the type of nudge is precise, only affecting who we want to affect, then it would be well-targeted and thus a useful lever in the policy mix.

“My hope is that the lasting contribution of this paper will be helping folks get better at figuring out what is actually good or bad for broader society,” Taubinsky said.

He hopes his research can also help policymakers and scholars carefully design and evaluate nudges using data and reasoning to ensure they target the right people without unintended consequences.