Berkeley’s new Division of Molecular Therapeutics to train generations of scientists to discover innovative cures

For many of our students and postdocs, the outlook they have on their careers has significantly changed in the last decade or so. When I started my lab, people wanted to become academics. Now, many students want to go into biotech. One of the reasons is that it became much more feasible to take early ideas and turn them into new drugs.



We've shown this with our own work here in the Department of Molecular and Cell Biology: Jennifer Doudna with CRISPR and Jim Allison with oncology. That's something of a tradition here. We, therefore, need to make sure that our students are well trained for the next steps in their professional development, and MTx will help them in this endeavor.



We also want to tap into the amazing science that is being performed here at Berkeley and make it as quick as possible to translate new discoveries into novel therapeutic ideas and concepts. We're not interested in making the hundredth kind of inhibitor work a little better. We want to change what you target, how you target it, and how you can modulate disease progression or outlook. There is hardly a better place for molecular therapeutics than the Department of Molecular & Cell Biology at Berkeley, where you have world leaders in practically every field of biology and many researchers who already have experience in building new therapeutic approaches.



Another important aspect is democratization of the process of drug discovery and therapy development, much of which occurs at biotech companies. It is very difficult to get into the network of people who can help you start companies and know who to recruit for building an organization that can go all the way to the clinic. We want to help students, postdocs, and faculty members build these networks to allow them to move drug discovery forward as rapidly and as efficiently as possible.



If you start companies, it is very important to project a market to raise the funds you need to push your therapies through the different stages of clinical testing. So companies are often somewhat conservative in what disease areas they research, but diseases that affect fewer people, and thus might yield less profit, are still important to investigate. These diseases might also be good test beds for new ideas in how to develop medicines, and principles learned could later be applied to larger disease areas as well. This is a unique niche where Berkeley can move therapies development for patients of rare diseases.