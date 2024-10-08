Political scientists launch the Berkeley Center for American Democracy

BCAD research on social cohesion is gaining traction. Recently, Stanford's Strengthening Democracy Challenge recognized a proposal by graduate student Alia Braley and Professor Gabriel Lenz as the most effective at reducing polarization and strengthening democratic attitudes in its mega-study.



In our polarized country, people who strongly support one party tend to assume their political counterparts are willing to break democratic norms to gain power. As a result, some partisans support preemptively engaging in anti-democratic actions. The team led by Braley and Lenz found that correcting partisans’ overestimates of their opponents’ anti-democratic views was a simple way to counter this self-reinforcing cycle. Braley is now exploring further interventions using chatbots.



Many of BCAD’s most innovative ideas emerge from the center’s graduate students, predoctoral fellows, and postdoctoral scholars who assist with research that turns into larger bodies of work in addition to working on their own.



With help from the center’s predoctoral students, Lenz is also writing a book on the origins of the U.S. criminal justice system’s failures to stem police violence, high incarceration rates, and interpersonal violence. It’s a heavy topic, but Lenz evokes a sense of measured optimism about our era and our ability to influence its direction. Lenz sees BCAD contributing to the marketplace of ideas, where underlying concepts help form voters’ subconscious values.



Ideas are more likely to be put into practice when they have been thoroughly tested against the evidence. For new and consequential ideas, that often entails gathering data that is not yet available. Lenz, for example, collected over a century of data on crime and violence in the United States for an upcoming book — a herculean task only possible with BCAD support. This data allowed him to understand the deep roots of the country’s criminal justice challenges.



Lenz noted how academic research shifted from reinforcing racist beliefs through eugenics to debunking them. These intellectual arguments reverberated outward from American academic institutions to the rest of the world, fundamentally altering social behaviors and public opinion.



“We almost forget how powerful ideas are,” said Lenz. “They become part of our culture; they shape how we think about everything, and we don't even realize they're there. But many ideas that have improved society have come from good academic research.”



“Our role is to get better ideas out there to make society more likely to thrive,” continued Lenz. “The hope is that when politicians and activists have an opportunity to make real reforms, the better ideas are there, ready to go. We can get these ideas out there in the real world, and interested stakeholders can pick them up and run with them.”

