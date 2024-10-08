Political scientists launch the Berkeley Center for American Democracy

Americans are feeling pessimistic about their political landscape. Polls show that US voters’ top concern involves political extremism and threats to democracy, eclipsing perennial issues like immigration and the economy. Last year, the Pew Research Center reported that 77 percent of adults expect the country will be more divided in 2050.
In response to this national priority, UC Berkeley has launched a new center to foster research into polarization, inequality, and extremism. The Berkeley Center for American Democracy (BCAD) provides a home base for political scientists seeking practical solutions to these challenges—and collecting the data needed to prove them out.
“What sets Berkeley apart is that we're not just doing research for its own sake,” said David Broockman, a political science professor and the center’s director. “It’s research that can be used—and is being used—to make American democracy better. Our faculty are producing rigorous, actionable research that is moving the needle on what practitioners are doing in the real world.”