New course brings Harry Edwards’ sociology of sport to the next generation

Edwards covers a lot of ground in The Last Lectures. Stretching from the Civil War to the modern era, Edwards weaves a narrative that touches on segregation, boycotts, violence, religion, business, and mass media.



Edwards said he is donating some personal items to enhance the course. He also convinced the National Football League Foundation to provide substantial funding so students at UC Berkeley and historically Black colleges and universities can access The Last Lectures.



The Department of Sociology is coordinating with the Athletic Study Center on logistics such as timing and graduation requirements so more student-athletes can take advantage of the course. If the undergraduate course is successful and the department hits its fundraising goals, it will adapt the course into a summer program for high school students.



“This course provides a framework for younger people to understand what’s happening in the world right now,” said Harding. “It’s not just about sports or history. It’s a way of thinking about the way society, power, and social change work. It’s a resource for learners at all life stages to make sense of American society and their place in it. It’s beyond a normal class. It’s about helping people see the connection between the past, the present, and themselves, and what they can do in the world.”



In 2024, the Division of Social Sciences gave its inaugural Social Science for the Public Good Award to Edwards. It later named the award after him. Now, the division hopes to maintain that recognition in perpetuity to honor members of its community who make an impact on society. Additionally, Berkeley sociologists want to establish a doctoral fellowship and an endowment in Edwards’ name.