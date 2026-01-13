New course brings Harry Edwards’ sociology of sport to the next generation

UC Berkeley is launching a new course this spring to engage students in the work of famed sociologist and civil rights icon Harry Edwards. For 30 years, Edwards captivated students at UC Berkeley, where he developed the sociology of sport as a field. After retiring from campus, he consulted for professional teams and crafted diversity programs.
Edwards, now 83, is famous for some of the most iconic protests in sports history. In 1968, he inspired U.S. sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith to defiantly raise gloved fists in a Black Power salute on the Olympic medal stand. Decades later, Edwards counseled 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who stirred the nation by taking a knee during the national anthem. Edwards’ message of social justice isn’t limited to athletes, either — coaches, team owners, and league commissioners regularly turn to him for advice.