Michael Botchan: A steady presence at Berkeley who drove major change

When I was a graduate student here, protests and change were part of our ethos. The civil rights movement peaked in that era, but then it went into hibernation. Long before it became a campus-wide initiative at the chancellor's level, I decided I wanted to do something for African American and Hispanic high school students who were deprived of the educational opportunities that I had. Our division had sponsored the wonderful Biology Scholars Program, but UC Berkeley had no honors program that spans all STEM fields and directly recruits promising high school students with a desire to give back to their communities and a commitment to graduate education.



It was a team effort. We started a program called SEED Scholars that came about through Ed McCleskey and Priscilla Chan at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and others here at UC Berkeley, including Oscar Dubon, then the Vice Chancellor for Equity & Inclusion, and Professor Jamie Cate, now the faculty head of SEED Scholars.



We didn't have a culture where these students would feel welcomed. The program got them into labs right away. Once a teenager discovers what it's like to make a discovery in the lab, it's addictive. It was an exciting vision, but it's been hard to get it into place. Achieving scale is difficult at Berkeley; we're a huge institution. The recruitment of Ira Young as a full-time director for the program put the formation of a vibrant team of mentors in place.



The SEED Scholars program is now in other people's hands. There has been a real change in the way we approach diversity, equity, and inclusion and how we recruit. I think that we are now a leader in that many faculty are recruiting in successful ways.