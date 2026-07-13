America at 250: What Berkeley historians want us to remember

Beyond the barbecues, fireworks and other festivities, the United States’ 250th birthday was cause for many Americans to reflect on the nation’s founding, identity and future.

While many stories retold around the Fourth emphasize gritty colonists fighting for the ideals of freedom against a vast British Empire — stories populated with tri-corner hats, hand-sewn flags and crates of dumped tea — historians continue to examine the more complex histories behind the founding and the events that followed for the next 250 years. They challenge us to consider, for instance, the experiences of Indigenous nations, enslaved and emancipated people, immigrants who came from across the globe, and communities whose voices have often been overlooked.

Even for UC Berkeley historians, who regularly think about these issues, this July 4 prompted additional reflection. Berkeley historians studying the American Revolution, immigration, public life and cultural history are revisiting the nation’s founding through different lenses. Their research reveals a broader understanding of America’s past: a country grounded in ideals of liberty and democracy, while also marked by struggles over inclusion, power and belonging that have influenced its evolution over 250 years.

We talked to a number of Berkeley’s leading historians to share what they hope Americans will consider as the nation marks 250 years. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.